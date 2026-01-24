Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 57.6% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.86.

Shares of IBM opened at $292.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.13 and its 200-day moving average is $282.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

