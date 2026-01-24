Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 32,697 Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,403,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,307 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,845,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,157,000 after buying an additional 44,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,948,000 after buying an additional 134,478 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,331,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,407,000 after buying an additional 212,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 27.6% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,291,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,714,000 after buying an additional 711,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The firm had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,612.20. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,398,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,706.25. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 39,843 shares of company stock worth $1,846,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.96.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

