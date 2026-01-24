BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,156 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.15% of BXP worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BXP by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BXP by 105.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in BXP by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BXP during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BXP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. New Street Research set a $85.00 target price on BXP in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of BXP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price target on BXP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BXP from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $79.00 target price on BXP in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Insider Activity at BXP

In related news, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 36,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,621,144.52. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 70,710 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,771 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $65.46 on Friday. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $79.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.01.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The business had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.47%.

BXP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.