Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,552 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 281.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,423.1% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.85.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $125.15 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average of $124.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Featured Stories

