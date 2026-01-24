MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MKS from $92.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on MKS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on MKS from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MKS from $187.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get MKS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKS

MKS Stock Down 2.7%

MKSI opened at $217.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. MKS has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.36 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.87 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. MKS’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Insider Transactions at MKS

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $47,643.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,514.03. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of MKS by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in MKS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in MKS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of MKS by 10.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS by 74.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting MKS

Here are the key news stories impacting MKS this week:

About MKS

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high?technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.