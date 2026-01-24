TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $439.73 Average PT from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $439.7307.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. Truist Financial raised their target price on TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.96 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,789.60. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 467.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in TopBuild by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $487.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $444.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.75. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $509.36.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Analysts predict that TopBuild will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

