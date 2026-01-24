Comparing Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) & Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) and Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Terns Pharmaceuticals and Verastem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A -29.95% -28.50% Verastem N/A N/A -159.05%

Risk and Volatility

Terns Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verastem has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

98.3% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Verastem shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Verastem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Terns Pharmaceuticals and Verastem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terns Pharmaceuticals 1 0 11 1 2.92 Verastem 1 1 6 2 2.90

Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $55.56, indicating a potential upside of 61.83%. Verastem has a consensus target price of $14.29, indicating a potential upside of 123.91%. Given Verastem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verastem is more favorable than Terns Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terns Pharmaceuticals and Verastem”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$88.85 million ($1.03) -33.33 Verastem $10,000.00 42,605.64 -$130.64 million ($4.03) -1.58

Terns Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verastem. Terns Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verastem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verastem beats Terns Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow. It also develops TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist with enhanced liver distribution and metabolic stability that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of MASH; and TERN-601, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist program that is intended to orally be administered for obesity. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors. The company is involved in clinical studies, including RAMP 301, a randomized global confirmatory trial to evaluate the combination of Avutometinib and Defactinib for the treatment of patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer; RAMP 201, an adaptive two-part multicenter, parallel cohort, randomized open label trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Avutometinib and in combination with Defactinib; and FRAME, an investigation of Avutometinib and Defactinib in patients with KRAS mutant cancers and subsequent analyses; and RAMP 204 and 205. It has license agreements with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development, commercialization, and manufacture of products containing Avutometinib; and Pfizer Inc. to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing Pfizer's inhibitors of FAK for therapeutic, diagnostic, and prophylactic uses in humans. In addition, it has a clinical collaboration agreement with Amgen, Inc. to evaluate the combination of Avutometinib with Amgen's KRAS-G12C inhibitor LUMAKRAS which in Phase 1/2 trial entitled RAMP 203; and a discovery and development collaboration with GenFleet Therapeutics to advance new programs targeting RAS pathway-driven cancers. Verastem, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

