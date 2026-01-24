Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MRAM has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Everspin Tech from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,676. Everspin Tech has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $323.47 million, a PE ratio of -471.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Everspin Tech had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Everspin Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS.

In other Everspin Tech news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 12,000 shares of Everspin Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $113,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 124,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,767.66. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Earl Cooper sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $82,092.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,907.58. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Everspin Tech by 55.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everspin Tech by 12.5% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 675,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everspin Tech by 15.6% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everspin Tech during the second quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Everspin Tech during the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and marketing of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Established in 2008 as a spin-out from Freescale Semiconductor, the company pioneered commercial MRAM products and continues to advance the technology through successive generations, including Toggle MRAM and spin-transfer torque (STT) MRAM. Everspin’s non-volatile memory devices offer a unique combination of performance, endurance and data retention for a variety of applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes discrete MRAM chips, embedded MRAM IP for integration into system-on-chip (SoC) designs and companion devices that leverage MRAM’s fast write speeds and low power consumption.

