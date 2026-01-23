Palamina (CVE:PA) Trading 30.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) shot up 30.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 687,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 107,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Palamina Stock Up 30.3%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.99.
Palamina Company Profile
Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Palamina
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Palamina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palamina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.