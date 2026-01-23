49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 12,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 121,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

49 North Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.37.

About 49 North Resources

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe. It focuses on resource issuers with exploration programs in Saskatchewan. The firm also seeks to co-invest. 49 North Resources Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

