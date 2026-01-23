Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $337.15 and last traded at $334.7340. Approximately 12,854,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 16,504,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

