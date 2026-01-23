EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 10900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.92.

EcoSynthetix Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$226.63 million, a P/E ratio of -387.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.22.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 10.94%.The firm had revenue of C$8.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform. Its products include EcoSphere biolatex and DuraBindTM biopolymers. EcoSphere biolatex binders are used by manufacturers within the coated paper and paperboard industry, whereas the DuraBindTM is used in the production of wood composite panels.

