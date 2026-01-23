Critical Review: CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) versus National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) and CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for National Australia Bank and CaixaBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 2 0 0 1 2.00 CaixaBank 1 3 1 0 2.00

National Australia Bank currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.27%. Given National Australia Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Australia Bank is more favorable than CaixaBank.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaixaBank has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Australia Bank and CaixaBank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $38.78 billion 2.30 $4.35 billion N/A N/A CaixaBank $24.18 billion 3.60 $6.26 billion N/A N/A

CaixaBank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Australia Bank.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and CaixaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A CaixaBank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. CaixaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Summary

National Australia Bank beats CaixaBank on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. It accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, cash maximiser, farm management, community free saver, statutory trust, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. In addition, the company provides home loans, personal loans, and business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. Further, it offers insurance products consisting of home and content, landlord, travel, car, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Additionally, the company provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate business. It has branches and ATMs in Spain; and branches and ATMs in Portugal. CaixaBank, S.A. was founded in 1904 and is based in Valencia, Spain.

