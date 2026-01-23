Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 1322737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Laramide Resources Stock Up 6.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$238.24 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration and development of high-quality uranium assets based in Australia and the United States. The company’s project includes Churchrock and ISR, New Mexico; La Sal, Utah; La Jara Mesa; Westmoreland, Australia, and Murphy Project.

