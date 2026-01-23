Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.60 and last traded at GBX 4.49, with a volume of 8987688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50.
Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.47.
About Jubilee Metals Group
Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.
