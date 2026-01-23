Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.60 and last traded at GBX 4.49, with a volume of 8987688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.47.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.

Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.

