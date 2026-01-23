Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.
Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.56. 12,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.66.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Ellsworth, Maine, and the parent of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products and services, including deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, wealth management, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking solutions. Its subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, operates branches across Maine and eastern New Hampshire, serving both individual and business clients with a focus on community banking relationships.
With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, Bar Harbor Bankshares has built its presence along the coast of Maine, extending from Casco Bay to Downeast communities, and into neighboring New Hampshire markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bar Harbor Bankshares
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.