Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.56. 12,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.66.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Ellsworth, Maine, and the parent of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products and services, including deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, wealth management, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking solutions. Its subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, operates branches across Maine and eastern New Hampshire, serving both individual and business clients with a focus on community banking relationships.

With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, Bar Harbor Bankshares has built its presence along the coast of Maine, extending from Casco Bay to Downeast communities, and into neighboring New Hampshire markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.