UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 1,028 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat revenue and EPS estimates — Intuitive reported $2.87B revenue and $2.53 adjusted EPS, above Street estimates, driven by procedure growth and improved margins; the market reacted positively.

Positive Sentiment: Procedure growth and recurring consumables remain the core growth engine — da Vinci procedure trends (mid?teens growth) underpin recurring instrument & service revenue, supporting margin expansion and long?term visibility.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive — multiple firms (including William Blair and Bank of America coverage) continue with Buy/Outperform views and above?consensus price targets, supporting upside expectations.

Neutral Sentiment: Company guidance signals deceleration but remains constructive — Intuitive expects procedure growth to moderate (guidance midpoint lower than recent quarters) and modest tariff headwinds; investors are parsing near?term growth versus multi?year opportunity.

Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings disclosure & call available — the company press release and the earnings call transcript provide detail on margins, R&D spending and geographic trends for investors doing deeper due diligence.

Negative Sentiment: Tariff impact and rising operating expenses could weigh on margins — management flagged a larger tariff drag in 2026 and expects operating expenses to grow faster as R&D ramps, which may temper operating leverage near?term.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and mixed institutional moves noted — recent filings show significant insider sales and some large institutional reallocations, which investors may view as a caution signal to monitor.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $525.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $562.83 and its 200 day moving average is $511.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $254,499.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,852.19. This represents a 77.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 22,806 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.89, for a total transaction of $13,019,717.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,977.66. This trade represents a 89.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,714 shares of company stock valued at $31,617,799. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.58.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

