SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SMCAY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 69,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,184. SMC has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. SMC had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SMC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

