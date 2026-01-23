DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Price

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $240.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $204.61 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%.Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. This trade represents a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,354. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

