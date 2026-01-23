SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.41 and last traded at $69.7320, with a volume of 5932002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.96.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,919,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,098,000 after purchasing an additional 626,836 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,187,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,462,000 after purchasing an additional 185,920 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,441,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,715,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,515.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 651,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,243,000 after buying an additional 633,522 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

