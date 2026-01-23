iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,238 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dagco Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 510,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 917,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,675,000 after acquiring an additional 282,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $71.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

