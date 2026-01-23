ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 340 at Berenberg Bank

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 to GBX 340 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 270 target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.33.

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 236.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 219.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 311.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 237.98.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns. It also provides ostomy care solutions, including devices, accessories, and services for people with a stoma resulting from colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and bladder cancer.

