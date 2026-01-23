Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,116,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,482,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 65,387 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $620.76 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

