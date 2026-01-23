Investment Management Corp VA ADV Buys 5,428 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 6,870.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $120.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

