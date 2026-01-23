Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $33.99 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $33,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 42.2% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 88,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 59,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $117.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.38. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $108.68 and a one year high of $130.03.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.76%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.13.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Read More

