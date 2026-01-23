Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $74.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $293.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $34,381.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,698.08. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. President Capital cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.