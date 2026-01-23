IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,514 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 2.9% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,760,000 after acquiring an additional 70,862 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities initiated coverage with a Buy and a $208 price target (roughly 25% above recent levels), which is driving buying interest and headline momentum. Phillip Securities initiates coverage of Palantir Technologies (PLTR) with buy recommendation
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush’s Daniel Ives highlighted Palantir as an AI powerhouse at Davos, reinforcing the narrative that PLTR is a key beneficiary of the AI spending cycle. NVDA, PLTR: Daniel Ives Hails Nvidia and Palantir as AI Powerhouses at Davos
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces and upgrades point to large commercial deals (e.g., reported Hyundai work) and institutional buying, which support the bull case that growth can justify high multiples. Palantir Stock Won a Huge Upgrade. Can an AI Supercycle Power Shares Higher?
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings calendar risk: Palantir will report 4Q results on Feb. 2, which is the nearest catalyst that could move shares materially in either direction. Should You Buy Palantir Stock Before Feb. 2?
- Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho reiterated a Hold but kept a $205 12?month target — a sign that some analysts expect more upside but are cautious on near-term risk/reward. Wall Street sets Palantir stock price for the next 12 months
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and downside warning: Jefferies analyst Brent Thill warned PLTR could fall as much as ~57% from current levels, underscoring how richly priced the stock is and amplifying volatility risk. 2 Ultra-Popular AI Stocks to Sell Before They Drop 53% and 57%, According to Wall Street Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Critics argue Palantir’s surge and comparisons to hardware/legacy sectors signal a stretched valuation; commentary about founder actions and political donations has been used to argue the stock is overbought. When Your Software Company Gets Compared to a Chipmaker, Valuation Has Gone Wrong
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
Shares of PLTR opened at $165.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70. The company has a market cap of $395.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.01, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies
In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $616,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,642,887.45. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,430. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.