IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,514 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 2.9% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,760,000 after acquiring an additional 70,862 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

Shares of PLTR opened at $165.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70. The company has a market cap of $395.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.01, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $616,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,642,887.45. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,430. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

