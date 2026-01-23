Irys Price Hits $0.0532 on Major Exchanges (IRYS)

Irys (IRYS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Irys has a market cap of $106.43 million and $24.33 million worth of Irys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Irys has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Irys token can now be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Irys

Irys’ genesis date was November 25th, 2025. Irys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Irys is irys.xyz. Irys’ official Twitter account is @irys_xyz. The official message board for Irys is irys.xyz/blog.

Irys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Irys (IRYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Irys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,095,124,245 in circulation. The last known price of Irys is 0.0481823 USD and is up 11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $22,063,547.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://irys.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Irys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Irys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Irys using one of the exchanges listed above.

