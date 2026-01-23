Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 4.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 3.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Affirm by 41.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,440. This trade represents a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $53,746,612.92. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,256 shares of company stock worth $57,231,923. Corporate insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM opened at $72.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 108.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 6.74%.The business had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affirm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

