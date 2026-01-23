Promising Outdoor Stocks To Keep An Eye On – January 22nd

Deckers Outdoor, ON, V.F., Louisiana-Pacific, and Academy Sports and Outdoors are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Outdoor stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses serve outdoor recreation and lifestyle markets—this includes apparel and footwear brands, makers of camping/climbing/biking equipment, outdoor-focused retailers, and firms offering outdoor experiences. Investors view the group as a consumer discretionary segment that is often seasonal and sensitive to weather, economic cycles, and participation trends in outdoor activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPX

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASO

See Also