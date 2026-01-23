China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$35.06 and last traded at C$35.06, with a volume of 83017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.27.

China Gold International Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.63.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of C$480.42 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd is a company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in China. The company primarily operates two mines in China: the CSH Mine which produces gold, and the Jiama Mine which produces gold and copper. While the majority of the company’s revenue is derived from gold mining, a significant portion of sales still result from copper production. China National Gold Corporation, a state-owned company registered in Beijing, is a substantial shareholder of China Gold International Resources.

