Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 11,382 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $31,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,087,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,793,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2,397.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 630,717 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $73,888,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 154.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 805,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,191,000 after purchasing an additional 488,690 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Northern Trust this week:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day moving average is $131.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $157.60.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price target on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Northern Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $95,252.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,371.55. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,169.41. The trade was a 36.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.