Inscription Capital LLC Takes $490,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $303.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $258.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $340.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,381.39. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the sale, the director owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,821,269.91. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,544 shares of company stock worth $14,328,561. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $308.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.55 and its 200 day moving average is $251.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $313.19. The company has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

