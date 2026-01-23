Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and traded as low as $34.36. Vinci shares last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 403,258 shares changing hands.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Vinci (OTCMKTS: VCISY) is a France-based integrated concessions and construction company that develops, finances, builds and operates infrastructure and facilities. The group’s activities span large-scale civil engineering and building projects, operation of transport infrastructure, and specialist energy and technical services. Vinci serves public and private clients with capabilities across the full project lifecycle, from design and construction to long-term asset management and operation.

Vinci’s principal business lines include construction (building, civil engineering and major projects), energy and information & communication technology services, and concessions.

