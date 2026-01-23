Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $4.88. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.8950, with a volume of 66,757 shares.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 96,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in fixed-income securities issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers in emerging market countries. The fund’s portfolio is diversified across both hard-currency and local-currency debt instruments, with exposure to regions including Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

