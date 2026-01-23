Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $4.88. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.8950, with a volume of 66,757 shares.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in fixed-income securities issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers in emerging market countries. The fund’s portfolio is diversified across both hard-currency and local-currency debt instruments, with exposure to regions including Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.