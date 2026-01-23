Calvin Treacy Acquires 105,263 Shares of Elementos (ASX:ELT) Stock

Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT – Get Free Report) insider Calvin Treacy acquired 105,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,947.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Featured Stories

Elementos Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Spain. The company primarily explores for tin, copper, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Oropesa tin project covering an area of 14.5 square kilometers located in the Andalucia, Spain. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

