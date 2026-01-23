Critical Survey: BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) vs. AERWINS Technologies (OTCMKTS:AWIN)

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) and AERWINS Technologies (OTCMKTS:AWIN – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BETA Technologies and AERWINS Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BETA Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BETA Technologies $15.09 million 367.84 -$275.64 million ($9.83) -2.56 AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A -$25.94 million ($40.00) 0.00

Profitability

AERWINS Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BETA Technologies. BETA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AERWINS Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BETA Technologies and AERWINS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BETA Technologies N/A N/A N/A AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BETA Technologies and AERWINS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BETA Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 AERWINS Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

BETA Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $38.13, indicating a potential upside of 51.47%. Given BETA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BETA Technologies is more favorable than AERWINS Technologies.

Summary

BETA Technologies beats AERWINS Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BETA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BETA Technologies Inc. is an electric aerospace company. It involved in designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems. BETA Technologies Inc. is based in SOUTH BURLINGTON.

About AERWINS Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AERWINS Technologies Inc. engages in redesigning single-seat optionally manned air vehicle in the United States. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BETA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BETA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.