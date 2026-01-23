Critical Survey: BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) vs. AERWINS Technologies (OTCMKTS:AWIN)

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) and AERWINS Technologies (OTCMKTS:AWIN – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares BETA Technologies and AERWINS Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BETA Technologies
|$15.09 million
|367.84
|-$275.64 million
|($9.83)
|-2.56
|AERWINS Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|-$25.94 million
|($40.00)
|0.00
Profitability
This table compares BETA Technologies and AERWINS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BETA Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AERWINS Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional & Insider Ownership
7.9% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BETA Technologies and AERWINS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BETA Technologies
|0
|2
|7
|0
|2.78
|AERWINS Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
BETA Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $38.13, indicating a potential upside of 51.47%. Given BETA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BETA Technologies is more favorable than AERWINS Technologies.
Summary
BETA Technologies beats AERWINS Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About BETA Technologies
BETA Technologies Inc. is an electric aerospace company. It involved in designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems. BETA Technologies Inc. is based in SOUTH BURLINGTON.
About AERWINS Technologies
AERWINS Technologies Inc. engages in redesigning single-seat optionally manned air vehicle in the United States. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.
Receive News & Ratings for BETA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BETA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.