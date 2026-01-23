Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATH. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.46.

Shares of ATH stock opened at C$7.46 on Tuesday. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$4.05 and a twelve month high of C$8.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$321.09 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5403473 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 129,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.82 per share, with a total value of C$885,236.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,844,700 shares in the company, valued at C$19,400,854. This trade represents a 4.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders purchased 635,700 shares of company stock worth $4,332,541 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

