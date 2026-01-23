Truist Financial Cuts Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $22.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.50 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.31 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 160.7% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

