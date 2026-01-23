International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 34,360 shares.The stock last traded at $10.89 and had previously closed at $10.9860.

ICAGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $1.09. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 112.24% and a net margin of 9.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group SA will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) is a Europe-focused airline holding company formed in 2011 through the combination of British Airways and Iberia. The group owns and operates a portfolio of passenger carriers that provide short-haul, long-haul and low-cost services, together with associated aviation businesses. Its operations span international and domestic markets, with extensive networks across Europe, transatlantic routes and links to Latin America and other global destinations.

IAG’s principal airline brands include British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL.

