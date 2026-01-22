RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.99 and last traded at GBX 14.95, with a volume of 166948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.

RUA Life Sciences Trading Up 6.8%

The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

About RUA Life Sciences

The RUA Life Sciences group was created in April 2020 when AorTech International plc acquired RUA Medical Devices Ltd to create a fully formed medical device business. RUA Life Sciences is the holding company of the group trading through four businesses all exploiting the group’s polymer technology. Our vision is to improve the lives of millions of patients by improving and enabling medical devices with Elast-EonTM, the worlds leading long term implantable polyurethane.

