SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.09 and last traded at $171.9780, with a volume of 10866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.86.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.41.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Global Dow ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange. The Index component stocks are chosen by Dow Jones based on the combination of market data and fundamental data, such as float-adjusted market capitalization, sales/revenue and net profit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.