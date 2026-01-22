Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Announces Earnings Results

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%. Intel updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.000-0.000 EPS.

Intel Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 162,148,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,034,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intel has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,437.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430,426 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

