Reviewing Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) & Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Datavault AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Datavault AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Datavault AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -5.69% 24.44% 3.59% Datavault AI -1,394.07% -100.90% -75.51%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $173.59 million 0.58 $6.17 million ($1.02) -8.63 Datavault AI $2.67 million 192.76 -$51.41 million ($1.05) -0.85

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Datavault AI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Synchronoss Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Datavault AI. Synchronoss Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datavault AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synchronoss Technologies and Datavault AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67 Datavault AI 1 0 1 0 2.00

Datavault AI has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 345.83%. Given Datavault AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Datavault AI is more favorable than Synchronoss Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datavault AI has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Datavault AI on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content. It also provides Synchronoss' Messaging platform comprising advanced messaging platform and email suites; and OnboardX products, including mobile content transfer solution that offers wireless transfer of content from one mobile smart device to another in a carrier retail location or at home/work, etc., as well as out of box experience solution, a device setup solution that assists customers in setting up the features of new device, such as Wi-Fi, email, social network accounts and voicemail, prompting restoration of content, and enrollment in a cloud service. In addition, the company provides NetworkX products comprising spatialNX, an enterprise-wide access to network information, including physical location, specifications, attributes, connectivity, and capacity for every plant asset; ConnectNX, a system that eliminates manual handling of service orders and manages the full order lifecycle between customer and supplier through automation and rules-based validation; and ExpenseNX, a financial analytics platform. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting, installation and deployment, configuration, systems integration, and support services; and software development and customization services. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc., a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc. in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

