OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.47 and last traded at $40.6170. Approximately 76,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 191,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats — OFG reported $1.27 EPS vs. street $1.15 and revenue of $185.37M vs. ~$184M consensus, showing a small top- and bottom-line beat that underscores continued core profitability. OFG Bancorp Reports 4Q25 & 2025 Results

Q4 beats — OFG reported $1.27 EPS vs. street $1.15 and revenue of $185.37M vs. ~$184M consensus, showing a small top- and bottom-line beat that underscores continued core profitability. Positive Sentiment: Solid profitability metrics — management reported a 22.26% net margin and 15.18% return on equity; EPS rose year-over-year (from $1.09 the prior-year quarter), which supports valuation given OFG’s ~8.9x P/E. Earnings & metrics

Solid profitability metrics — management reported a 22.26% net margin and 15.18% return on equity; EPS rose year-over-year (from $1.09 the prior-year quarter), which supports valuation given OFG’s ~8.9x P/E. Neutral Sentiment: Modest revenue growth — Q4 revenue was up ~1.9% year-over-year, signaling steady but slow top-line expansion that is unlikely to excite growth-focused investors. Zacks analysis

Modest revenue growth — Q4 revenue was up ~1.9% year-over-year, signaling steady but slow top-line expansion that is unlikely to excite growth-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure available — the earnings press release, slide deck and conference-call transcript were published for review; investors can dig into the call for detail on margin drivers, reserves and guidance. Earnings call transcript

Full disclosure available — the earnings press release, slide deck and conference-call transcript were published for review; investors can dig into the call for detail on margin drivers, reserves and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and technical pressure — despite the beat, shares fell on the report (BayStreet and other outlets noted the sell-off). Elevated intraday volume and the stock trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages suggest profit?taking or concern about forward momentum/forward guidance. OFG Bancorp Sinks on Q4 Numbers

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on OFG Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $185.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In other news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $231,935.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801.67. This represents a 94.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 25,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $1,033,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,441.25. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth $218,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 122.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 33,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, through its principal subsidiary Oriental Bank, is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts, small business loans, corporate lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions. Its consumer offerings encompass personal checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and electronic banking platforms designed to serve retail customers across its markets.

In addition to traditional banking products, OFG Bancorp offers mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services for high?net?worth individuals and institutional clients.

