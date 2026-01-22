Head-To-Head Contrast: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) and Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) and Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Quantum Computing”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $10.79 million 763.44 -$200.99 million ($1.30) -19.20 Quantum Computing $370,000.00 7,268.76 -$136.71 million ($0.61) -19.67

Volatility and Risk

Quantum Computing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing. Quantum Computing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rigetti Computing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Computing has a beta of 3.49, suggesting that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Quantum Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Quantum Computing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rigetti Computing and Quantum Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 1 2 8 0 2.64 Quantum Computing 1 2 2 1 2.50

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus target price of $32.60, indicating a potential upside of 30.61%. Quantum Computing has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Given Quantum Computing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quantum Computing is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Quantum Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -4,741.49% -21.98% -15.19% Quantum Computing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quantum Computing beats Rigetti Computing on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Innovative Beverage Group Holdings, Inc. Quantum Computing, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

