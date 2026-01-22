GameStop (NYSE:GME) CEO Ryan Cohen Buys 500,000 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Cohen purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 37,847,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,346,423.04. The trade was a 1.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GameStop stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.10. 15,163,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of -1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 10.39. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $35.81.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. GameStop had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of GameStop from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
- Positive Sentiment: CEO/chairman Ryan Cohen disclosed large open?market purchases (roughly 500,000 shares reported), signaling strong insider confidence and prompting buying interest. GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen bought another 500,000 shares on January 21, 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Director Alain Attal purchased shares (12,000 shares disclosed; ~ $250k), a visible insider buy that supports management alignment with shareholders. Eye On Growth: Alain Attal Adds $259K Of GameStop Stock To Portfolio
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call?option volume — ~292,154 calls bought (?+64% vs. typical daily) — suggests speculative bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside and volatility. (No direct article link available.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on experiential initiatives (e.g., a Silent Hill tie?in) highlights potential longer?term revenue levers, but analysts note these are uncertain as near?term earnings drivers. Can GameStop’s Silent Hill Tie-In Reveal the Real Potential of Its Experiential Strategy (GME)?
- Negative Sentiment: Company announced large-scale store reductions — roughly 470 U.S. closures by month?end (including ~30 in New York) — highlighting persistent brick?and?mortar revenue pressures and potential one?time costs. GameStop shuttering 30 New York locations as part of nationwide closures linked to falling sales
- Negative Sentiment: Weiss Ratings recently downgraded GME to a “sell” and some analyst commentary remains skeptical, which could cap gains if momentum fades. MarketBeat GME coverage (includes Weiss Ratings note)
GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is a global specialty retailer focused on video games, gaming consoles, consumer electronics and related accessories. The company operates a network of physical retail stores alongside an e-commerce platform, offering new and pre-owned products spanning the latest game software, hardware, collectibles and lifestyle merchandise. GameStop’s retail footprint is complemented by digital marketplaces for trade-ins and online purchases, as well as a membership program that provides exclusive content and rewards.
Originally founded in 1984 as Babbage’s in Dallas, Texas, the company adopted the GameStop name in 1999 following its merger with Software Etc.
