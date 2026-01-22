Prabir Adarkar Sells 15,000 Shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total transaction of $3,068,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,838,256.70. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $7,037,100.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Prabir Adarkar sold 24,489 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.36, for a total transaction of $4,588,259.04.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,013,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.68. The stock has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $285.50.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Cache Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Cache Advisors LLC now owns 96,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 74,397 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 145,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

