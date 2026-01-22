Clinton Haris Sells 5,830 Shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Clinton Haris sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,160. This represents a 13.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $118.52. 2,794,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,775. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.95%.The business had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its position in Entegris by 73.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entegris from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Entegris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

