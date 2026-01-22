Clinton Haris Sells 5,830 Shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Clinton Haris sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,160. This represents a 13.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ENTG traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $118.52. 2,794,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,775. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.95%.The business had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its position in Entegris by 73.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.
Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entegris from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Entegris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.
Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.
Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.
