SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Bank of America

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

SN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $140.00 price objective on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SharkNinja from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE:SN traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.91. 466,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,782. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $129.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 64.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

